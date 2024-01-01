jwt

8 tools and resources

NEW

jwt-cracker

0 (0)

A simple JWT token brute force cracker

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtjwt-security
jwt_tool

0 (0)

A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
jwtsecurity-research
jwtear

0 (0)

A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens

Miscellaneous
Free
jwtsecurity-researchhacking-tool
jwt-key-id-injector

0 (0)

A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
jwt-hack

0 (0)

A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtjwt-securitysecurity-testing
Honepot for CVE-2019-19781

0 (0)

A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.

Honeypots
Free
dns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
Payloads All The Things

0 (0)

A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecappsec-toolweb-application-securitydns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
jwt-heartbreaker

0 (0)

A Burp extension to check JWT tokens for potential weaknesses

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtjwt-security