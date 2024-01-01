A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
damnvulnerable.me is a deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs. This app is designed to demonstrate various web vulnerabilities, including DOM-based cross-site scripting (XSS), cross-site request forgery (CSRF), and more. It's a great resource for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers to practice and improve their skills in identifying and exploiting web vulnerabilities. The app is regularly updated with new vulnerabilities and challenges, making it an excellent tool for staying up-to-date with the latest web security threats and countermeasures.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.