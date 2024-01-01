damnvulnerable.me 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

damnvulnerable.me is a deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs. This app is designed to demonstrate various web vulnerabilities, including DOM-based cross-site scripting (XSS), cross-site request forgery (CSRF), and more. It's a great resource for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers to practice and improve their skills in identifying and exploiting web vulnerabilities. The app is regularly updated with new vulnerabilities and challenges, making it an excellent tool for staying up-to-date with the latest web security threats and countermeasures.