7 tools and resources
A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.
Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
A comprehensive guide to Android Security
A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.
DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.