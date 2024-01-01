android-security

A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.

Training and Resources
Free
android-security
Androguard Docker Image Logo

Androguard Docker Image

0 (0)

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.

Miscellaneous
Free
androguarddockerandroid-securityreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration Logo

objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

0 (0)

Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityfridaandroid-security
Android-Security-Reference Logo

Android-Security-Reference

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to Android Security

Vulnerability Management
Free
android-security
Android-Reports-and-Resources Logo

Android-Reports-and-Resources

0 (0)

A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerabilitysecurity-vulnerabilityandroid-security
DroidBox Logo

DroidBox

0 (0)

DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security
Androguard module for Yara Logo

Androguard module for Yara

0 (0)

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Application Security
Free
androguardandroid-securityyarastatic-analysismobile-security