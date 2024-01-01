15 tools and resources
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.
Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool
A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF
A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go
A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
Authenticated SSRF in Grafana
A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).