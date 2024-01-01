NEW

SSRFire 0 ( 0 ) Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects Network Security Free ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

gaussrf 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters. Threat Management Free ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

SSRFmap 0 ( 0 ) Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool Offensive Security Free ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing

sentrySSRF 0 ( 0 ) A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF Network Security Free javascriptssrf

lorsrf 0 ( 0 ) A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load Network Security Free ssrf

Gopherus 0 ( 0 ) A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers Honeypots Free ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

Ground Control 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities Honeypots Free ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging