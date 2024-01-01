ssrf

SSRFire

Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects

Network Security
Free
ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
gaussrf

A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.

Threat Management
Free
ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence
httprebind

Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingssrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-security
surf

A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments

Network Security
Free
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest
extended-ssrf-search

A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.

Network Security
Free
ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
SSRFmap

Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool

Offensive Security
Free
ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing
sentrySSRF

A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF

Network Security
Free
javascriptssrf
SSRF-Sheriff

A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go

Offensive Security
Free
ssrfgoweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
lorsrf

A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load

Network Security
Free
ssrf
B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Grafana SSRF

Authenticated SSRF in Grafana

Network Security
Free
ssrfsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Gopherus

A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers

Honeypots
Free
ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
Free
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
Ground Control

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities

Honeypots
Free
ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging
Metabadger

Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsec2ssrfvulnerability