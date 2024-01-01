AMT Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689. It replicates the behavior of Intel's AMT management service and serves content pulled from a HP machine to an attacker if successfully exploited. It can be built using the command `go build` and run using the command `./amthoneypot [logfile.txt]`. It also supports persistent execution using the command `nohup ./amthoneypot logfile.txt &`. Additionally, it lacks templating to make content dynamic/random and error checking. This tool is useful for detecting and preventing attacks on Intel's AMT firmware vulnerability CVE-2017-5689.