AMT Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689. It replicates the behavior of Intel's AMT management service and serves content pulled from a HP machine to an attacker if successfully exploited. It can be built using the command `go build` and run using the command `./amthoneypot [logfile.txt]`. It also supports persistent execution using the command `nohup ./amthoneypot logfile.txt &`. Additionally, it lacks templating to make content dynamic/random and error checking. This tool is useful for detecting and preventing attacks on Intel's AMT firmware vulnerability CVE-2017-5689.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.
An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.