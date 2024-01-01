NEW

Xplot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool

ThreatCrowd API 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports Miscellaneous Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

HoneyPress 0 ( 0 ) WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts. Honeypots Free wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

usbkill 0 ( 0 ) An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicusb-securitysecurity-tool

Endlessh 0 ( 0 ) Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner. Honeypots Free sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool

Turbolist3r 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis Network Security Free subdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool

WP-Smart-Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot. Application Security Free infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool

massdns 0 ( 0 ) A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration) Network Security Free dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool

ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Endpoint Security Free antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

Shellclear 0 ( 0 ) A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands Miscellaneous Free security-toolbashpowershell

PyIntelOwl 0 ( 0 ) Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API. Threat Management Free command-line-toolsecurity-tool

m9sweeper 0 ( 0 ) Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps. Miscellaneous Free kuberneteskubernetes-securitysecurity-toolsecurity-platform

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

Honeybrid 0 ( 0 ) A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security Honeypots Free honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering

HoneyPy 0 ( 0 ) A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool