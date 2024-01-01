security-tool

33 tools and resources

NEW

GitRob Logo

GitRob

0 (0)

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
Free
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

0 (0)

A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool
Varna Logo

Varna

0 (0)

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool

Xplot

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool
ThreatCrowd API Logo

ThreatCrowd API

0 (0)

A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports

Miscellaneous
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool
HoneyPress Logo

HoneyPress

0 (0)

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

Honeypots
Free
wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring
usbkill Logo

usbkill

0 (0)

An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicusb-securitysecurity-tool
Endlessh Logo

Endlessh

0 (0)

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.

Honeypots
Free
sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool
Turbolist3r Logo

Turbolist3r

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis

Network Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool
Shapeshifter Logo

Shapeshifter

0 (0)

A GraphQL security testing tool

Security Operations
Free
graphqlsecurity-testingsecurity-tool
Silk Guardian Logo

Silk Guardian

0 (0)

An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.

Digital Forensics
Free
linuxkernel-moduleanti-forensicusb-securitysecurity-tool
WP-Smart-Honeypot Logo

WP-Smart-Honeypot

0 (0)

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.

Application Security
Free
infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool
massdns Logo

massdns

0 (0)

A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)

Network Security
Free
dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool
Dependency Combobulator Logo

Dependency Combobulator

0 (0)

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

Application Security
Free
appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT) Logo

Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT)

0 (0)

A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.

Threat Management
Free
appseccybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tool
ClamAV Logo

ClamAV

0 (0)

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool
Shellclear Logo

Shellclear

0 (0)

A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands

Miscellaneous
Free
security-toolbashpowershell
Zircolite Logo

Zircolite

0 (0)

Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysispythonsecurity-tool
PyIntelOwl Logo

PyIntelOwl

0 (0)

Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.

Threat Management
Free
command-line-toolsecurity-tool
Log-Killer Logo

Log-Killer

0 (0)

Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-toollinuxwindows
Toms Honey Pot Logo

Toms Honey Pot

0 (0)

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
m9sweeper Logo

m9sweeper

0 (0)

Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.

Miscellaneous
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitysecurity-toolsecurity-platform
SharpC2 Logo

SharpC2

0 (0)

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
Honeybrid Logo

Honeybrid

0 (0)

A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security

Honeypots
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering
Keyscope Logo

Keyscope

0 (0)

A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
workflowrustsecurity-toolkey-management
Posh-VirusTotal PowerShell Module Logo

Posh-VirusTotal PowerShell Module

0 (0)

A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.

Malware Analysis
Free
powershellvirus-totalfile-analysissecurity-tool
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications Logo

Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications

0 (0)

A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.

Specialized Security
Free
honeypotspam-preventionsecurity-tool
HoneyPy Logo

HoneyPy

0 (0)

A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool

JSDetox

0 (0)

A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool
rsatool Logo

rsatool

0 (0)

Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securitycryptographysecurity-tool
IOC Fanger Python Package Logo

IOC Fanger Python Package

0 (0)

Python package for fanging and defanging indicators of compromise in text.

Miscellaneous
Free
iocindicator-of-compromisepythonsecurity-tool
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers Logo

Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

0 (0)

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Security Operations
Free
appsecappsec-toolsecurity-toolwindows-securityremote-accessmalware
ocaml-yara by Elastic Logo

ocaml-yara by Elastic

0 (0)

OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-scanningsecurity-tool