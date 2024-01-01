Veracode 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Veracode is an intelligent software security platform that helps developers learn secure coding on-demand, find and fix flaws as they write code, and leverage the skills of experienced penetration testers. With Veracode, you can secure container technologies before production, find and fix runtime web app vulnerabilities, and automate remediation to save developer's time. The platform provides unified visibility and remediation of application risk, allowing you to build, mature, and scale impactful AppSec programs. Veracode helps developers and security teams manage risk across their software portfolio, secure code with confidence, and discover unknown risks. The platform provides security from code to cloud-native, connecting security and development teams to ensure adoption and compliance. With Veracode, you can spend more time writing code and less time fixing what isn't broken, and achieve pervasive, not invasive, application security.