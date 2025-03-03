Equixly API Security Platform

Equixly is an automated API security testing platform that combines AI-driven scanning with continuous security assessment capabilities. The platform performs several key functions: - Conducts automated security testing based on OWASP Top 10 API risks - Analyzes API requests and responses to identify technical and logical vulnerabilities - Maps API attack surfaces by creating inventories of operations and dependencies - Tracks data flow through API endpoints - Provides continuous security monitoring for early detection of flaws - Generates compliance-focused reports detailing security risks and sensitive data exposure The system implements attack simulations and breach scenarios to test API security posture, while maintaining an inventory of the API landscape. It focuses on identifying weaknesses in API implementations and helps organizations understand their API security risks through detailed reporting and analysis capabilities.
