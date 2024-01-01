Stowaway 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Stowaway is a static analysis tool for Android apps that detects and analyzes malware, backdoors, and other malicious code. It uses a combination of static analysis techniques, including data flow analysis, control flow analysis, and symbolic execution, to identify potential security vulnerabilities and threats. Stowaway is designed to be used by security researchers, developers, and security professionals who need to analyze and evaluate the security of Android apps.