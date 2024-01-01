A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
Hacker101 is a free online class for web security, providing video lessons, guides, and resources to learn hacking and practice with Capture the Flag (CTF) levels inspired by real-world scenarios.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.