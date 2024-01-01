10 tools and resources
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.
A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features