awesome-vulnerable-apps

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
vulnerable-appspenetration-testinglearningtestingsecurity-training
Damn Vulnerable Web Services

An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
Hackazon

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
Java Vulnerable

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
SecGame #1: Sauron

A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation

Offensive Security
penetration-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityprivilege-escalation
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps

Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL)

Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.

Training and Resources
penetration-testingvulnerable-appslinuxsecurity-testing
NodeGoat

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
nodejsowaspweb-app-securityvulnerable-appstutorialsecurity-training
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.

Application Security
appsecvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityowaspdockerpentest
SentinelTestbed

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Vulnerability Management
phpsqliteweb-app-securityvulnerable-appspentestsecurity-testing