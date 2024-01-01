9 tools and resources
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications
A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities
Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment