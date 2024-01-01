NEW

FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

SQLi-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

DOMdig 0 ( 0 ) DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner

Vuldroid 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Tplmap 0 ( 0 ) Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation