FDsploit

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
SQLi-Hunter

A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
DOMdig

DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner
Vuldroid

A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Tplmap

Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation
Payloads All The Things

A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-toolweb-application-securitydns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
diff-gui

A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security
Yasuo

A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-toolvulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityred-teampenetration-testing
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Security Operations
appsecappsec-toolsecurity-toolwindows-securityremote-accessmalware