NEW

cariddi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain. Offensive Security Free api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

GitGot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories Malware Analysis Free githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection

shhgit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting secrets in your code Vulnerability Management Free appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity