cariddi

A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.

Offensive Security
api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection
GitGot

A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories

Malware Analysis
githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection
TruffleHog

Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.

IAM & Credential Management
password-crackingsecret-detection
shhgit

A tool for detecting secrets in your code

Vulnerability Management
appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity
Gitleaks

Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.

Application Security
sastsecret-detectionpasswords
DumpsterDiver

DumpsterDiver is a tool for analyzing big volumes of data to find hardcoded secrets like keys and passwords.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissecret-detection