NEW

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

OWASP ServerlessGoat 0 ( 0 ) A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses Application Security Free serverlesssecurityowasp