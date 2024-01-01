owasp

18 tools and resources

NEW

BlackWidow Logo

BlackWidow

0 (0)

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
DefectDojo Logo

DefectDojo

0 (0)

OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectioncollaborationowasp
WebGoat Logo

WebGoat

0 (0)

A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-trainingowaspweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

OWASP SamuraiWTF

0 (0)

The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-traininglinuxsecurity-trainingowaspvagrant
OWASP TOP 10 Presentation Logo

OWASP TOP 10 Presentation

0 (0)

A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.

Vulnerability Management
Free
owaspweb-application-securitysecurity-risks
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension Logo

OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension

0 (0)

Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfowasp

OWASP AppSec Europe '16

0 (0)

The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecconferenceowaspsecurity-conferenceweb-application-security
Android App Security Checklist Logo

Android App Security Checklist

0 (0)

A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps

Specialized Security
Free
appsecmobile-securityowaspsecurity-testing

OWASP Application Security Wiki

0 (0)

A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapplication-securitythreat-modelingowasp
OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown Logo

OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown

0 (0)

Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.

Training and Resources
Free
owaspgitlabgithubjira
OWASP OWTF Logo

OWASP OWTF

0 (0)

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingowaspsecurity-standardspentesting
OWASP ServerlessGoat Logo

OWASP ServerlessGoat

0 (0)

A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses

Application Security
Free
serverlesssecurityowasp
OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG) Logo

OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG)

0 (0)

Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityowasp
AzureGoat Logo

AzureGoat

0 (0)

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Application Security
Free
azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing
NodeGoat Logo

NodeGoat

0 (0)

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
Free
nodejsowaspweb-app-securityvulnerable-appstutorialsecurity-training

OWASP Foundation

0 (0)

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

Vulnerability Management
Free
owaspsecurity-standardsapplication-securitysoftware-securitytrainingcommunity
OWASP News Logo

OWASP News

0 (0)

OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.

Blogs and News
Free
owaspapplication-securitysecurity-standardsopen-sourcecybersecurity
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo

WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

0 (0)

WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityowaspdockerpentest