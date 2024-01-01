NEW

Betterscan 0 ( 0 ) Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks. Application Security Free appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code

KICS 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code Vulnerability Management Free infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning