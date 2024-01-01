infrastructure-as-code

Betterscan

Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code
KICS

An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code

Vulnerability Management
Free
infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
AirIAM

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege
Checkov

Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitycomplianceinfrastructure-as-codesecurity-audit