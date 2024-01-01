5 tools and resources
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.