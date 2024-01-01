Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
Yasuo is a ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications. While working on a network security assessment (internal, external, redteam gigs etc.), we often come across vulnerable 3rd-party web applications or web front-ends that allow us to compromise the remote server by exploiting publicly known vulnerabilities. Some of the common & favorite applications are Apache Tomcat administrative interface, JBoss jmx-console, Hudson Jenkins and so on. If you search through Exploit-db, there are over 10,000 remotely exploitable vulnerabilities that exist in tons of web applications/front-ends and could allow an attacker to completely compromise the back-end server. These vulnerabilities range from RCE to malicious file uploads to SQL injection to RFI/LFI etc. Yasuo is built to quickly scan the network for such vulnerable applications thus serving pwnable targets on a silver platter.
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.
A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.