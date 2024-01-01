7 tools and resources
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities