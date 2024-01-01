blind-xss

Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
Femida

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Honepot for CVE-2019-19781

A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.

Honeypots
dns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
Ground Control

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities

Honeypots
ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging
Payloads All The Things

A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-toolweb-application-securitydns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
ezXSS

A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Offensive Security
xsspenetration-testingbug-bountyblind-xss