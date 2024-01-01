Curiefense 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Curiefense is a new application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to defend against a variety of threats, including SQL and command injection, cross site scripting (XSS), account takeovers (ATOs), application-layer DDoS, remote file inclusion (RFI), API abuse, and more. It offers Getting Started Documentation, Quick Start Guide, FAQ, Docker support, and a Video Overview. Community involvement can be through Twitter, CNCF Community Group, and Slack. The project is named after the famous scientist Marie Salomea Skłodowska Curie and was released on her birthday (November 7th).