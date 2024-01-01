CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Curiefense is a new application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to defend against a variety of threats, including SQL and command injection, cross site scripting (XSS), account takeovers (ATOs), application-layer DDoS, remote file inclusion (RFI), API abuse, and more. It offers Getting Started Documentation, Quick Start Guide, FAQ, Docker support, and a Video Overview. Community involvement can be through Twitter, CNCF Community Group, and Slack. The project is named after the famous scientist Marie Salomea Skłodowska Curie and was released on her birthday (November 7th).
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.