SQLi-Hunter is a simple HTTP / HTTPS proxy server and a SQLMAP API wrapper that makes digging SQLi easy. It's a tool that helps you find and exploit SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications. It's a simple and easy-to-use tool that can be used by both beginners and experienced security professionals. It's a great tool for anyone who wants to learn more about SQL injection and how to find and exploit it.