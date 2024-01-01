A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.
SQLi-Hunter is a simple HTTP / HTTPS proxy server and a SQLMAP API wrapper that makes digging SQLi easy. It's a tool that helps you find and exploit SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications. It's a simple and easy-to-use tool that can be used by both beginners and experienced security professionals. It's a great tool for anyone who wants to learn more about SQL injection and how to find and exploit it.
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.