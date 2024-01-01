OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application which works on web sockets for client-server communication. The flow of the application is similar to DVWA. You will find more vulnerabilities than the ones listed in the application. Requirements: In the hosts file of your attacker machine create an entry for dvws.local to point at the IP address hosting the DVWS application. The application requires Apache + PHP + MySQL, PHP with MySQLi support, Ratchet, and ReactPHP-MySQL. Install 'Ratchet' and 'ReactPHP-MySQL' using composer. Set the MySQL hostname, username, password, and an existing database name in the includes/connect-db.php file then go to Setup to finish setting up DVWS. Running DVWS: On the host running this application, run the following command from DVWS directory: php ws-socket.php --heartbeat-interval <sec>