Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite Femida is a tool that helps you find blind XSS vulnerabilities in your web application. It uses Burp Suite as a proxy to intercept and analyze HTTP requests. Femida is a Python script that can be run from the command line. It's a great tool for security researchers and penetration testers who want to automate their blind XSS searches. Femida is open-source and free to use. It's available on GitHub and can be easily installed using pip.