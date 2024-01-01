iot

8 tools and resources

PyCon.DE 2018 Logo

PyCon.DE 2018

0 (0)

A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
pythonconferencemachine-learningiot
Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks Logo

Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks

0 (0)

A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teambluetoothiot
Censys Logo

Censys

0 (0)

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.

Vulnerability Management
Free
iotsearch-enginedevice-discoveryport-scanning
Kamerka Logo

Kamerka

0 (0)

Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.

Offensive Security
Free
iotindustrial-control-systemsreconnaissanceshodan
Shodan Logo

Shodan

0 (0)

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.

Specialized Security
Free
iotiot-securitynetwork-monitoringdevice-discoveryapi-access
Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys Logo

Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

0 (0)

Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsecurityiotsecurity-vulnerabilitydebuggingencryption
Telnet IoT Honeypot Logo

Telnet IoT Honeypot

0 (0)

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
Free
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
msticpy Logo

msticpy

0 (0)

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.

Threat Management
Free
infoseclog-analysisthreat-intelligenceazureiot