PyCon.DE 2018 0 ( 0 ) A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics. Miscellaneous Free pythonconferencemachine-learningiot

Censys 0 ( 0 ) A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices. Vulnerability Management Free iotsearch-enginedevice-discoveryport-scanning

Kamerka 0 ( 0 ) Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan. Offensive Security Free iotindustrial-control-systemsreconnaissanceshodan

Shodan 0 ( 0 ) A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet. Specialized Security Free iotiot-securitynetwork-monitoringdevice-discoveryapi-access