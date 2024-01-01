6 tools and resources
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.