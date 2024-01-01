aws-secrets

6 tools and resources

2tearsinabucket

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
kicks3

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
barq

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
Confidant

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
AWS Secrets Manager

A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-secretssecret-managementsecurity