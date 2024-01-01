Betterscan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that uses state-of-the-art tools to scan source code and infrastructure IaC, analyzing security and compliance risks. It supports various programming languages and technologies, secret scanning, dependency confusion, trojan source detection, and checks for misconfigurations across major cloud providers.