A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
SecLists is the security tester's companion, a collection of multiple types of lists used during security assessments, including usernames, passwords, URLs, sensitive data patterns, fuzzing payloads, web shells, and more. The project is maintained by Daniel Miessler, Jason Haddix, and g0tmi1k, with a repository size of 1.2 GB. Users can easily clone the repository to access all necessary lists for testing purposes.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
Collection of CTF writeups from September 2018 onwards, including various CTFs and HackTheBox.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.
CTF write-ups from SababaSec team