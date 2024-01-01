SecLists 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SecLists is the security tester's companion, a collection of multiple types of lists used during security assessments, including usernames, passwords, URLs, sensitive data patterns, fuzzing payloads, web shells, and more. The project is maintained by Daniel Miessler, Jason Haddix, and g0tmi1k, with a repository size of 1.2 GB. Users can easily clone the repository to access all necessary lists for testing purposes.