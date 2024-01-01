Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
Dependency Combobulator is an Open-Source, modular and extensible framework to detect and prevent dependency confusion leakage and potential attacks. This facilitates a holistic approach for ensuring secure application releases that can be evaluated against different sources (e.g., GitHub Packages, JFrog Artifactory) and many package management schemes (e.g., npm, maven). Intended Audiences: The framework can be used by security auditors, pentesters and even baked into an enterprise's application security program and release cycle in an automated fashion. Main features: - Pluggable - interject on commit level, build, release steps in SDLC. - Expandable - easily add your own package management scheme or code source of choice. - General-purpose Heuristic-Engine - an abstract package data model provides agnostic heuristic approach supporting a wide range of technologies. - Flexible - decision trees can be determined upon insights or verdicts provided by the toolkit. - Easily extensible - the project is designed for practitioners to extend and fit the toolkit to their specific needs, allowing extension to other sources, public registries, and package management systems.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.