ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite Logo

ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite

Commercial
Miscellaneous
ALTERNATIVES

hack.lu 2023 Logo
hack.lu 2023

An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology

Free
Miscellaneous
BinaryMist Logo
BinaryMist

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Free
Miscellaneous
Beephish Logo
Beephish

A security awareness platform that combines phishing simulations with employee training to reduce organizational risk from email-based attacks.

Commercial
Miscellaneous
Secrets of a High Performance Security Focussed Agile Team Logo
Secrets of a High Performance Security Focussed Agile Team

Learn how to integrate security into Agile development teams for high performance

Free
Miscellaneous
check-my-headers Logo
check-my-headers

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers

Free
Miscellaneous
Root the Box Logo
Root the Box

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Free
Miscellaneous
DBeaver Logo
DBeaver

Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.

Free
Miscellaneous
Docker Security - Quick Reference Logo
Docker Security - Quick Reference

A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures

Free
Miscellaneous

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security