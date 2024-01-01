x8 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hidden parameters discovery suite x8 is a hidden parameters discovery suite that helps you find and exploit hidden parameters in your applications. Features: * Automatic discovery of hidden parameters * Customizable filtering and sorting * Support for multiple protocols and data formats x8 is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers who want to find and exploit hidden parameters in their applications.