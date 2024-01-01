Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
Hidden parameters discovery suite x8 is a hidden parameters discovery suite that helps you find and exploit hidden parameters in your applications. Features: * Automatic discovery of hidden parameters * Customizable filtering and sorting * Support for multiple protocols and data formats x8 is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers who want to find and exploit hidden parameters in their applications.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation
DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.