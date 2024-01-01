7 tools and resources
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.
Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks