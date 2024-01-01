NEW

weaponised-XSS-payloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1 Malware Analysis Free xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing

ysoserial 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. Malware Analysis Free javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research

Kako 0 ( 0 ) A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerabilitypayloadsimulation