weaponised-XSS-payloads

A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1

Malware Analysis
ysoserial

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Kako

A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.

Honeypots
DDE attack with PowerShell Empire

Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.

Offensive Security
Metasploit Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.

Training and Resources
SharpShooter

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.

Malware Analysis
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
