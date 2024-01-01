Sonatype Repository Firewall Logo

Automate your software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source at the door. Sonatype Repository Firewall is a tool that helps you to block malicious open source components in your software supply chain. It integrates with your existing development workflow and provides real-time visibility into your open source components. It also helps you to enforce policy at scale and manage vulnerability risks. It is a part of the Sonatype platform that provides a comprehensive solution for software supply chain security. It is designed to work with a wide range of tools, languages, and packages. It is a must-have tool for any organization that wants to ensure the security of its software supply chain.

