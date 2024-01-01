Sonatype Repository Firewall 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Automate your software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source at the door. Sonatype Repository Firewall is a tool that helps you to block malicious open source components in your software supply chain. It integrates with your existing development workflow and provides real-time visibility into your open source components. It also helps you to enforce policy at scale and manage vulnerability risks. It is a part of the Sonatype platform that provides a comprehensive solution for software supply chain security. It is designed to work with a wide range of tools, languages, and packages. It is a must-have tool for any organization that wants to ensure the security of its software supply chain.