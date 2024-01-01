14 tools and resources
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.
A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities
A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.
A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
A cheat sheet providing examples of creating reverse shells for penetration testing.
Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.