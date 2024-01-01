vulnerability-exploitation

14 tools and resources

Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
xssor2

A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
Liffy

A local file inclusion exploitation tool

Honeypots
exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation
XXEinjector

Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
xxevulnerability-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-research
LFI-files

A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
lfibruteforcefile-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
LFI-Enum

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
Tplmap

Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation
Ruler

A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.

Offensive Security
exchangevulnerability-exploitationremote-access
Quick Android Review Kit

A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-exploitationproof-of-concept
AttackerKB

A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.

Threat Management
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationcveexploit
Elastichoney

A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing
Bug Bounty Reference

A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyvulnerability-exploitationxssxxercedeserializationcsrf

Reverse Shell Cheat Sheet

A cheat sheet providing examples of creating reverse shells for penetration testing.

Offensive Security
reverse-shellcommand-executionpenetration-testingvulnerability-exploitation

Kerberos Party Tricks

Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.

Offensive Security
kerberosvulnerability-exploitationenumerationbrute-force