Java Vulnerable

This is a vulnerable web application developed by Cyber Security and Privacy Foundation for Java programmers and individuals interested in learning about web application vulnerabilities. The full course content is available on GitHub for free at https://github.com/CSPF-Founder/JavaSecurityCourse. It is recommended to run this app in a virtual machine due to its vulnerabilities. The easiest way to set it up is by using Docker with a single command line.