ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute. Network Security Free icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

GridPot 0 ( 0 ) GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS). Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch

GRFICS 0 ( 0 ) GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training. Specialized Security Free appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation

ICSFuzz 0 ( 0 ) PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications. Miscellaneous Free icsfuzzingplc

GRFICSv2 0 ( 0 ) A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security

GRASSMARLIN 0 ( 0 ) Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security Network Security Free icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting

Redpoint 0 ( 0 ) A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices Network Security Free icsnmap