14 tools and resources
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.