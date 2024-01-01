ics

14 tools and resources

NEW

ICS-pcap Logo

ICS-pcap

0 (0)

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Network Security
Free
icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis
GridPot Logo

GridPot

0 (0)

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF) Logo

Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

0 (0)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitation-frameworkpythonmetasploiticsplc
LICSTER Logo

LICSTER

0 (0)

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch
GRFICS Logo

GRFICS

0 (0)

GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework Logo

Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

0 (0)

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

Offensive Security
Free
industrial-securityicsplcexploitation-frameworkpythonscanning
Moki Linux Logo

Moki Linux

0 (0)

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

Offensive Security
Free
icsscadapentestingsecurity
ICSFuzz Logo

ICSFuzz

0 (0)

PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.

Miscellaneous
Free
icsfuzzingplc
GRFICSv2 Logo

GRFICSv2

0 (0)

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security
GRASSMARLIN Logo

GRASSMARLIN

0 (0)

Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security

Network Security
Free
icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Logo

SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

Guides and eBooks
Free
ciscomplianceicsindustrial-control-systemsnistrisk-management
Redpoint Logo

Redpoint

0 (0)

A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices

Network Security
Free
icsnmap
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository Logo

TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

0 (0)

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareicsindustrial-control-systemsbinary-analysisfile-analysis
Low-cost ICS Testbed Logo

Low-cost ICS Testbed

0 (0)

A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-securityics