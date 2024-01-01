A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
The Crypto Drainer Attack is a detailed analysis of the Ledger connect-kit compromise, providing insights into the decryption process and the impact on crypto security.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.
A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.