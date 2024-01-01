6 tools and resources
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.
Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.