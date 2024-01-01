NEW

GraphQLmap 0 ( 0 ) A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes. Offensive Security Free graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security

Kiterunner 0 ( 0 ) Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications. Application Security Free bruteforceapi-security

Fuzzapi 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup. Vulnerability Management Free rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security