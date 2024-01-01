api-security

6 tools and resources

CloudDefense.AI

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
GraphQLmap

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
Windows 7 UAC Whitelist Code-Injection Issue

Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Kiterunner

Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.

Application Security
Free
Fuzzapi

Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Fleet

Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.

Endpoint Security
Free
