7 tools and resources
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.