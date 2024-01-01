decryption

Crypto Drainer Attack Logo

Crypto Drainer Attack

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
Clevis Logo

Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographydecryptionencryptionsecurity
The Matasano Crypto Challenges Logo

The Matasano Crypto Challenges

A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security

Application Security
cryptographyapplication-securityencryptiondecryptionhashing
RsaCtfTool Logo

RsaCtfTool

A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographydecryptionattack-tool
Nomoreransom Logo

Nomoreransom

No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.

Digital Forensics
ransomwaredecryptioncybersecurityransomware-prevention
Red October Logo

Red October

Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptiondecryptiontlscertificatefile-analysis
Andriller CE (Community Edition) Logo

Andriller CE (Community Edition)

A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.

Digital Forensics
forensic-analysisdata-extractiondecryption