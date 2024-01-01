Oralyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Open Redirection Analyzer Oralyzer is a tool designed to detect and analyze open redirection vulnerabilities in web applications. It can be used to identify potential security risks and help developers to fix them.