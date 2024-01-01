Quick Android Review Kit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is designed to look for several security related Android application vulnerabilities, either in source code or packaged APKs. There is no need to root the test device, as this tool focuses on vulnerabilities that can be exploited under otherwise secure conditions. It is capable of creating "Proof-of-Concept" deployable APKs and/or ADB commands, capable of exploiting many of the vulnerabilities it finds. For more options please see the --help command. Results: A report is generated in JSON and can be built into other format types, to change the report type please use the --report-type flag. Installation: With pip (no security checks on requirements): ~ pip install --user qark # --user is only needed if not using a virtualenv ~ qark --help With requirements.txt (security checks on requirements): ~ git clone https://github.com/linkedin/qark ~ cd qark ~ pip install -r requirements.txt ~ pip install . --user # --user is only needed if not using a virtualenv