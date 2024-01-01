drozer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

drozer is a security testing framework for Android that allows you to search for security vulnerabilities in apps and devices by interacting with the Android Runtime, other apps' IPC endpoints, and the underlying OS. It provides tools to use, share, and understand public Android exploits. drozer is open source software maintained by WithSecure. For more information and downloads, visit: [drozer](https://labs.withsecure.com/tools/drozer/). This is a BETA release of a rewritten version of drozer, updated to support Python3. Known issues include the crashing of the drozer client when building custom agents, which is considered out of scope for the beta release. To ensure compatibility, a Docker container and manual building instructions are available.