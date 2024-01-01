A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
drozer is a security testing framework for Android that allows you to search for security vulnerabilities in apps and devices by interacting with the Android Runtime, other apps' IPC endpoints, and the underlying OS. It provides tools to use, share, and understand public Android exploits. drozer is open source software maintained by WithSecure. For more information and downloads, visit: [drozer](https://labs.withsecure.com/tools/drozer/). This is a BETA release of a rewritten version of drozer, updated to support Python3. Known issues include the crashing of the drozer client when building custom agents, which is considered out of scope for the beta release. To ensure compatibility, a Docker container and manual building instructions are available.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.
NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.