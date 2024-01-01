10 tools and resources
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.
A tool for exploiting HTTP/2 cleartext smuggling vulnerabilities
An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.
A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.
Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.