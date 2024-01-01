security-vulnerability

A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.

Digital Forensics
Free
screenshotrdpvncwebsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-detection
Entropy Source Evaluation Logo

Entropy Source Evaluation

0 (0)

Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyentropysecurity-vulnerability
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus Logo

Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

0 (0)

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbug-bountyopen-sourcesecurity-vulnerabilitysoftware-security
npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies

0 (0)

Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.

Blogs and News
Free
npmmalwarebackdoorpackage-managersecurity-vulnerabilityjavascript
Node.js Bug Bounty Program Logo

Node.js Bug Bounty Program

0 (0)

The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountynodejssecurity-vulnerability
Phylum Logo

Phylum

0 (0)

Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.

Malware Analysis
Free
npmmalwarepackage-managersecurity-vulnerability
h2csmuggler Logo

h2csmuggler

0 (0)

A tool for exploiting HTTP/2 cleartext smuggling vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
security-vulnerability
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods Logo

AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

0 (0)

An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamawsprivilege-escalationsecurity-vulnerabilityattack-vector
Android-Reports-and-Resources Logo

Android-Reports-and-Resources

0 (0)

A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerabilitysecurity-vulnerabilityandroid-security
Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys Logo

Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

0 (0)

Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsecurityiotsecurity-vulnerabilitydebuggingencryption