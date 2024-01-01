Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
Weakpass is a collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, including lists for general purpose, online brute, and more. It provides a comprehensive set of wordlists for various hashing algorithms, including MD5, NTLM, NetNTLMv2, md5crypt, sha512crypt, and WPA2. The wordlists are categorized by size, with options ranging from 2KB to 104.8GB, and are available for download via torrent or direct link. Weakpass is a valuable resource for penetration testers, bug bounty hunters, and cybersecurity professionals looking to improve their password cracking capabilities.
Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.
Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.