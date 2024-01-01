Weakpass 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Weakpass is a collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, including lists for general purpose, online brute, and more. It provides a comprehensive set of wordlists for various hashing algorithms, including MD5, NTLM, NetNTLMv2, md5crypt, sha512crypt, and WPA2. The wordlists are categorized by size, with options ranging from 2KB to 104.8GB, and are available for download via torrent or direct link. Weakpass is a valuable resource for penetration testers, bug bounty hunters, and cybersecurity professionals looking to improve their password cracking capabilities.