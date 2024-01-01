6 tools and resources
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.