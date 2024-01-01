exploit-development

6 tools and resources

Pwndbg

Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.

Malware Analysis
gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis
Security Trainings

Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.

Training and Resources
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisexploit-developmentsecurity-training
Pwntools

CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.

Offensive Security
ctfexploit-developmentpythonpentestingbinary-security
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging
Metasploit Unleashed

Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.

Training and Resources
penetration-testingexploit-developmentsecurity-operations
PEDA

Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.

Offensive Security
gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering