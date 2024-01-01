NEW

postMessage-tracker 0 ( 0 ) Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension Endpoint Security Free chrome-extensioncorsloggingvisualization

Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Stronghold 0 ( 0 ) Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac. Security Operations Free macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging

Drupot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal. Honeypots Free honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning

ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring

SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing

Honeyntp 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts. Network Security Free honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring

bap 0 ( 0 ) bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials. Honeypots Free honeypothttplogging

VerySimpleHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging

Dicompot 0 ( 0 ) A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. Honeypots Free serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos