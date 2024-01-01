logging

17 tools and resources

NEW

Retraced Logo

Retraced

0 (0)

A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
complianceloggingsecurity-audit
postMessage-tracker Logo

postMessage-tracker

0 (0)

Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension

Endpoint Security
Free
chrome-extensioncorsloggingvisualization
Blacknet Logo

Blacknet

0 (0)

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Stronghold Logo

Stronghold

0 (0)

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
Free
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
Drupot Logo

Drupot

0 (0)

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning
ssh-auth-logger Logo

ssh-auth-logger

0 (0)

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring
SSHHiPot Logo

SSHHiPot

0 (0)

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

0 (0)

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
Honeyntp Logo

Honeyntp

0 (0)

A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.

Network Security
Free
honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring
bap Logo

bap

0 (0)

bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.

Honeypots
Free
honeypothttplogging
VerySimpleHoneypot Logo

VerySimpleHoneypot

0 (0)

Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging
AWS CloudTrail Logo

AWS CloudTrail

0 (0)

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
MongoDB-HoneyProxy Logo

MongoDB-HoneyProxy

0 (0)

A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
mongodbloggingproxydockernodejs
Docker HTTP API Emulator Logo

Docker HTTP API Emulator

0 (0)

Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerserverlogginghoneypot
Dicompot Logo

Dicompot

0 (0)

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
Free
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos
Portlurker Logo

Portlurker

0 (0)

Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.

Network Security
Free
honeypotrustsqlitelogging
Arctic Swallow Logo

Arctic Swallow

0 (0)

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionsecurity-threatsreal-time-monitoringloggingmalware-detection