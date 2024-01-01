17 tools and resources
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats