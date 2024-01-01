A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale.
Yet another no-frills low-interaction SSH honeypot in Go that records authentication attempts and tells the connecting client the authentication failed. Installation instructions are provided for OpenBSD and Linux environments.
GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.