Scapy is a powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library. It allows configuration of many packet-level network parameters and sending of packets at the IP level. Scapy is able to forge or decode as well as send and sniff entire packets, and even tackle task such as network discovery (scan/survey), traceroute, neighbours, etc. It can run under Python 2.7, 3.4, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9. Scapy is a powerful tool for network exploration and security testing. It is often used by security researchers and penetration testers to test network defenses and identify vulnerabilities. It is also used by network administrators to troubleshoot network issues and optimize network performance. Scapy is highly customizable and can be extended with plugins. It is available for Windows, macOS and Linux.