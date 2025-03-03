Beagle Security is an automated web application and API security testing platform that combines DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) capabilities with AI-driven analysis. The platform performs security assessments across web applications and APIs, including REST and GraphQL endpoints, to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. Key functionalities include: - Automated penetration testing for web applications and APIs - CI/CD pipeline integration for security testing in pre-production environments - Authentication support for multiple methods across web apps and APIs - Vulnerability assessment against 3000+ security issues - Coverage for OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities - Compliance reporting for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS standards - Integration with issue tracking systems like Jira and Azure Boards - Role-based access control for API security testing - Support for scenario recording to understand application business logic - DNS, file, and HTML tag-based domain verification The platform generates detailed reports containing: - Vulnerability descriptions and occurrence tracking - Technical stack-specific remediation guidance - Proof of exploit documentation - Compliance-specific reporting formats Additional features include: - Asset inventory management - Environment-specific testing configurations - Scheduled and on-demand security assessments - False positive filtering - Second-order vulnerability detection
