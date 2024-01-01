Security Scenario Generator (SecGen) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines, lab environments, and hacking challenges using Vagrant, Puppet, and Ruby to facilitate learning security penetration testing techniques. It offers randomly vulnerable VMs for educational purposes or hosting CTF events. The latest version can be found at: http://github.com/cliffe/SecGen/. For a hosted solution, visit: https://hacktivity.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/. Computer security students and enthusiasts benefit from engaging in hacking challenges, making practical lab work and pre-configured hacking challenges essential in security education and as a pastime. Competitive hacking challenges like capture the flag (CTF) competitions are popular at industry conferences and online communities. VMs are effective for sharing hacking targets and testing attacker skills, with platforms like Vulnhub hosting pre-configured challenges.