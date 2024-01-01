Tomcat Manager Honeypot

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
Honeypot that mimics Tomcat manager endpoints, logging requests and saving attacker's WAR files for later study; a standalone Java application created using Spring Boot.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.
A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.
HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol.
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.