getallurls (gau)

Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain

Miscellaneous
domain-checkweb-scraping
urlgrab

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.

Miscellaneous
web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang
Webanalyze

Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites

Network Security
web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation
Katana

A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites

Digital Forensics
crawlingweb-scrapingweb-application-securitydata-extraction
httpx

A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses

Network Security
httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting
Gospider

Fast web spider written in Go

Offensive Security
crawlergoweb-scrapingdata-mining
Subfinder

Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool

Network Security
subdomain-enumerationdns-lookupweb-scrapingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
URO

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

Honeypots
pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling
git-dumper

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
ParamSpider

A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing

Offensive Security
bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping
Maigret The Commissioner

Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.

Offensive Security
osintinfosecbotweb-scraping