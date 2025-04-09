NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation Logo

NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Offensive Security
Breach Simulation
Attack Simulation
Mitre Attack
Security Testing
Red Team
Penetration Testing
Security Validation
Ransomware
Cloud Security
Managed Security Service Provider
Visit Website

NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) as a Service is a managed security testing platform that validates the effectiveness of security controls through simulated attack scenarios. The service combines expert-led testing with The NetSPI Platform to execute controlled attack simulations within client environments. It tests security controls across endpoint security solutions, network security solutions, SIEMs, and MSSP deployments to identify detection gaps and misconfigurations. The platform offers focused simulation packs including MITRE ATT&CK framework testing, Azure cloud attack simulations, ransomware behavior testing, Linux environment exploitation, and ESXi hypervisor security validation. Each simulation pack includes manual testing conducted by NetSPI security experts who work directly with client security operations teams. BAS as a Service provides detection coverage benchmarking mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, showing which phases of the cyber kill chain present the highest risk. The service includes executive dashboards for tracking security posture improvements over time and demonstrating return on investment. The platform integrates with security tools including CrowdStrike Falcon, Carbon Black Cloud, Splunk Enterprise, and SentinelOne Singularity to automatically evaluate detection levels during simulated attacks. Clients receive a one-year subscription to The NetSPI Platform's BAS module for conducting self-guided testing and retesting security controls. Deliverables include detailed remediation guidance with detection opportunities, data sources, and prevention steps. The service supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs through ongoing validation of security control effectiveness and threat prioritization.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Breach Simulation

Attack Simulation

Mitre Attack

Security Testing

Red Team

Penetration Testing

Security Validation

Ransomware

Cloud Security

Managed Security Service Provider

SIMILAR TOOLS

Joi Security Logo
Joi Security

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Free
Offensive Security
Yara4Pentesters Logo
Yara4Pentesters

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Free
Offensive Security
RedGuard Logo
RedGuard

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Free
Offensive Security
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit Logo
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.

Free
Offensive Security
Darkarmour Logo
Darkarmour

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Free
Offensive Security
WebDAV Covert Channel Logo
WebDAV Covert Channel

A covert channel technique that uses WebDAV protocol features to deliver malicious payloads and establish C2 communication while bypassing security controls.

Free
Offensive Security
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike Logo
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike

Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.

Free
Offensive Security
Obfuscapk Logo
Obfuscapk

A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.

Free
Offensive Security
Red Team Automation (RTA) Logo
Red Team Automation (RTA)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Free
Offensive Security

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy