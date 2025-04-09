NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) as a Service is a managed security testing platform that validates the effectiveness of security controls through simulated attack scenarios. The service combines expert-led testing with The NetSPI Platform to execute controlled attack simulations within client environments. It tests security controls across endpoint security solutions, network security solutions, SIEMs, and MSSP deployments to identify detection gaps and misconfigurations. The platform offers focused simulation packs including MITRE ATT&CK framework testing, Azure cloud attack simulations, ransomware behavior testing, Linux environment exploitation, and ESXi hypervisor security validation. Each simulation pack includes manual testing conducted by NetSPI security experts who work directly with client security operations teams. BAS as a Service provides detection coverage benchmarking mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, showing which phases of the cyber kill chain present the highest risk. The service includes executive dashboards for tracking security posture improvements over time and demonstrating return on investment. The platform integrates with security tools including CrowdStrike Falcon, Carbon Black Cloud, Splunk Enterprise, and SentinelOne Singularity to automatically evaluate detection levels during simulated attacks. Clients receive a one-year subscription to The NetSPI Platform's BAS module for conducting self-guided testing and retesting security controls. Deliverables include detailed remediation guidance with detection opportunities, data sources, and prevention steps. The service supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs through ongoing validation of security control effectiveness and threat prioritization.