NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) as a Service is a managed security testing platform that validates the effectiveness of security controls through simulated attack scenarios. The service combines expert-led testing with The NetSPI Platform to execute controlled attack simulations within client environments. It tests security controls across endpoint security solutions, network security solutions, SIEMs, and MSSP deployments to identify detection gaps and misconfigurations. The platform offers focused simulation packs including MITRE ATT&CK framework testing, Azure cloud attack simulations, ransomware behavior testing, Linux environment exploitation, and ESXi hypervisor security validation. Each simulation pack includes manual testing conducted by NetSPI security experts who work directly with client security operations teams. BAS as a Service provides detection coverage benchmarking mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, showing which phases of the cyber kill chain present the highest risk. The service includes executive dashboards for tracking security posture improvements over time and demonstrating return on investment. The platform integrates with security tools including CrowdStrike Falcon, Carbon Black Cloud, Splunk Enterprise, and SentinelOne Singularity to automatically evaluate detection levels during simulated attacks. Clients receive a one-year subscription to The NetSPI Platform's BAS module for conducting self-guided testing and retesting security controls. Deliverables include detailed remediation guidance with detection opportunities, data sources, and prevention steps. The service supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs through ongoing validation of security control effectiveness and threat prioritization.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.
A covert channel technique that uses WebDAV protocol features to deliver malicious payloads and establish C2 communication while bypassing security controls.
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.